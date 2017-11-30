Go to Mobile Version

Student, 17, beats 50-year-old teacher

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Nov 30, 2017 - 11:16
  • Updated : Nov 30, 2017 - 11:16
Police are investigating a high school student in Busan, 17, for hitting his teacher in the face several times due to frustration regarding the teacher’s disciplinary action, local media outlets reported Thursday. 

Another teacher who witnessed the alleged physical assault immediately called police. The witness reported the suspect was seen hitting the 50-year-old teacher in the face several times Tuesday. 

(Yonhap)

Police reportedly received conflicting accounts on the exact number of hits inflicted on the victim. 

The student later admitted he was initially on his way to see the teacher to discuss school regulations involving tardiness. Their conversation reportedly became heated, leading to the violence. 

School officials have confirmed the student will undergo separate disciplinary action within the high school.

By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)

