Lotte Giants re-sign US pitcher, infielder

SPORTS

The South Korean baseball club Lotte Giants announced Thursday they've re-signed a pair of American players for another go.



The Korea Baseball Organization team inked left-hander Brooks Raley to a $1.17 million contract and signed infielder Andy Burns to a $730,000 contract.



Raley, 29, will enter his fourth KBO season. He made $850,000 in 2017. Burns, who first joined the Giants for the 2017 season, made $600,000 this year.





In this file photo taken Oct. 9, 2017, Brooks Raley of the Lotte Giants throws a pitch against the NC Dinos during the clubs` Korea Baseball Organization postseason game at Sajik Stadium in Busan. (Yonhap)

Both players were instrumental in guiding the Giants to their first postseason since 2012.Raley went 13-7 with a 3.80 ERA in 30 starts. He was lights out in the second half as the Giants surged up the standings, with a 7-0 record and a 2.83 ERA in his final 13 starts. Raley won 10 consecutive decisions to close out the regular season.Burns, 27, batted .308 with 15 homers, 57 RBIs and 10 steals in 116 games, and provided steady defense at second base.KBO clubs are each allowed three foreign players, with at least one position player on their roster. The Giants are also trying to re-sign right-hander Josh Lindblom for another season.Lindblom pitched two full seasons for the Giants in 2015 and 2016. He returned to the United States to start the 2017 season but rejoined the KBO club in July. He finished with a 5-3 record and a 3.72 ERA in 12 starts. (Yonhap)