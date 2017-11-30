US remake of 'Grandpas Over Flowers' returns to NBC in Jan.

ENTERTAINMENT

NBC's hit reality TV show "Better Late Than Never," the US adaptation of South Korean program "Grandpas Over Flowers," is set to return with season 2 in January, CJ E&M said Thursday.



The popular series will be aired at 9 p.m. every Monday starting Jan. 1, the company said, adding that a special preview will be unveiled Dec. 11.



The comic reality series shows four American stars in their twilight years -- William Shatner, Henry Winkler, George Foreman and Terry Bradshaw -- travel around the globe, accompanied by younger comedian Jeff Dye.





"Better Late Than Never" (NBC)

For the upcoming season, they will visit Munich, Berlin, Lithuania, Sweden, Barcelona, Madrid and Morocco. Special guests, including David Hasselhoff, are expected to make surprise appearances to add more fun to the popular show.Seo Jang-ho, the head of CJ E&M's content sales department, said the popularity of the first season helped the second to be broadcast at peak time."Grandpas Over Flowers" is the first Korean reality TV show to be remade for prime-time US television. The format has been also sold to Italy, Turkey, China and Ukraine.Aired from July 5, 2014 to May 8, 2015, the original program almost became a cultural phenomenon in Korea, with high viewership ratings for a cable show. (Yonhap)