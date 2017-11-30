Go to Mobile Version

[Weather] Cold weather in Korea on Thursday

By Park Ju-young
  • Published : Nov 30, 2017 - 10:04
  • Updated : Nov 30, 2017 - 10:04
Temperatures across the nation fell below zero Thursday morning, reaching minus 4.9 degrees Celsius in Seoul, minus 8.5 C in Paju, minus 2.9 C in Daejeon and minus 1.3 C in Jeonju.

Daytime highs are expected to rise to between 1 C and 10 C nationwide, but temperatures are set to be colder than the average for November. 

(Yonhap)

As of 9:30 a.m., cold wave advisories has been issued for Daejeon, Sejong, Chungcheong, Gangwon and Gyeonggi provinces.

Strong winds and chilly temperatures are expected to last for a while due to an inflow of cold air from the northwest, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

Clear skies will be seen throughout the day, with fine dust levels remaining low and average.

By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)

