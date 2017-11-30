NK reveals photos of Hwasong-15 ICBM

NATIONAL

North Korea released photos of its new long-range ballistic missile Thursday, which features a different shape from the previous version.The front part of the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile is round shaped and relatively blunt, while that of the Hwasong-14 ICBM is sharp, according to a photograph published by the Rodong Sinmun, a newspaper of the Workers' Party of Korea, and monitored online here.It was shown on a transporter erector launcher with nine wheels on each side, indicating the new one is longer than the Hwasong-14 that's carried by a 16-wheel TEL.The newspaper also made public more than a dozen other photos of the new ICBM launch early Wednesday morning, including those of leader Kim Jong-un giving a "field guidance" at the launch site north of Pyongyang.He pumped his fist, monitoring flight data on a screen and celebrating the successful launch, along with his aides. The missile reportedly flew 950 kilometers at an apogee of 4,475 km to splash into the East Sea.The North announced that it has completed the nation's "nuclear force," claiming the ICBM is capable of hitting all areas of the United States and delivering a "super-sized heavy" nuclear warhead.The newspaper used four front pages to hype up the communist nation's first ballistic missile firing in 2 1/2 months.The official Korean Central News Agency also made public the same photos.Pyongyang fired two Hwasong-14 ICBMs in July. (Yonhap)