[Graphic News] Jeff Bezos becomes world‘s richest person

Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos is now the world’s richest person, with a net worth of over $100 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.Bezos founded Amazon in 1994 and since his humble beginnings trading out of his garage, he has been in a race to the top of the billionaires index.Gates has been knocked down to second wealthiest, with a net worth of approximately $88.9 billion. Investor Warren Buffett is third at some $78.9 billion.Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee ranked No. 40, with a net worth of $21.2 billion.