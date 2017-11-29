Go to Mobile Version

[Graphic News] Jeff Bezos becomes world‘s richest person

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Nov 29, 2017 - 18:01
  • Updated : Nov 29, 2017 - 18:01




Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos is now the world’s richest person, with a net worth of over $100 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bezos founded Amazon in 1994 and since his humble beginnings trading out of his garage, he has been in a race to the top of the billionaires index.

Gates has been knocked down to second wealthiest, with a net worth of approximately $88.9 billion. Investor Warren Buffett is third at some $78.9 billion.

Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee ranked No. 40, with a net worth of $21.2 billion. 

