Korean Air puts final touches on new Incheon Airport terminal

The air carrier aims to offer enhanced travel experience through smart services customized for the passengers using the new terminal, it said.
|Korean Air’s new lounge is designed to serve first-class passengers at Incheon Airport’s new second terminal (Korean Air)
The airport‘s new terminal will have an increased number of check-in kiosks and automated bag drop machines for travelers. Twenty-four of the newest security scanning devices have been set up as well.
Passengers using the new terminal can also take advantage of the enhanced baggage system that will allow passengers to find their baggage more quickly, the company explained.
Korean Air also said passengers using the new terminal will be able to use a location-based service compatible with their smartphones. The service will be designed to automatically send information like the boarding pass, lounge location and flight time based on passenger location.
Korean Air is set to open luxury lounges for passengers as well. The air carrier‘s new premium check-in lounge will serve first-class passengers while offering one-stop concierge service, including check-in, baggage check and immigration information. Korean Air is also to introduce another lounge that will serve its prestige-class passengers, such as those in the Million Miler Club and Morning Calm Premium members.
Korean Air expressed hopes for the new services to attract passengers traveling through the terminal, which is expected to increase after the trans-Pacific joint venture with Delta.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)