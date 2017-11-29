Go to Mobile Version

Singer-actor Kim Hyun-joong to drop solo EP album

By Yonhap
  • Published : Nov 29, 2017 - 16:20
  • Updated : Nov 29, 2017 - 16:20

Singer-actor Kim Hyun-joong plans to release a new solo EP album, his agency said Wednesday.

The former leader of boy group SS501 will put out a three-track digital EP album titled "Haze" later in the day, according to Keyeast Co. The love-themed record, Kim's fourth solo EP album, will be led by a song also named "Haze." 

caption: Kim Hyun-joong (Herald DB)


"Kim Hyun-joong took part in most of the EP's production, including the lyrics, songwriting and arrangement," the company said. Kim plans to print a limited edition of 2,500 copies of the album to sell at an upcoming fan meet-and-greet on Saturday.

The 31-year-old star, who finished his two-year military service in February, was charged for driving while under the influence of alcohol in March.

Kim has also been locked in a legal battle after his ex-girlfriend, identified only by her surname Choi, filed a suit for compensation in April 2015. The plaintiff claimed that she miscarried Kim's child in 2014 after being physically abused by him. (Yonhap)

