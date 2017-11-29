Pianist Kim Sun-wook wears many hats

LIFE&STYLE

Pianist Kim Sun-wook, now based in London, has returned to Seoul for a string of performances that show him in different lights, beginning with a recital where he accompanied bass Young Kwang-chul in an evening of lieder, German poems set to classical music, at the Seoul Arts Center on Tuesday.



On Thursday and Friday, Kim joins the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra led by conductor Osmo Vanska in a performance of Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2 in B- flat major, Op. 83 at the Lotte Concert Hall. Danish composer Carl Nielsen’s dramatic Symphony No. 4, Op. 29 “The Inextinguishable” sets the mood for the Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2 on both evenings.



Pianist Kim Sun-wook (SPO)