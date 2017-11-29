[PyeongChang 2018] Safety of Winter Olympics reviewed following NK missile launch

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in (Right) on Wednesday brought into attention safety issues at PyeongChang Winter Olympics, at the National Security Council meeting following a missile launch from North Korea. (Yonhap)

Rattled by the latest missile launch from the North early Wednesday, South Korean authorities have called for tighter safety measures to address heightened security concerns over 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.At the National Security Council meeting held shortly after the missile launch, President Moon Jae-in brought into attention safety issues at the upcoming Winter Games. Moon told the organizers to closely monitor the impact of the recent provocation in relation to the Olympics and take appropriate actions to ensure steady administrative services.Unification Ministry spokesman Baek Tae-hyun reiterated the government‘s stance during a regular briefing Wednesday. “The government stands on firm ground for peace and safety at PyeongChang Olympics,” Baek said. He added that the government will closely cooperate with the International Olympic Committee and other international bodies to step up preparations for the games.The prospect for the major international sporting event in PyeongChang has been overshadowed by escalating security threats from North Korea, with France announcing in September that it would withdraw from the games unless safety is guaranteed.Seoul has been striving to restore ties with Pyongyang by encouraging the North to join the Games. North Korea, however, is yet to respond to South Korea’s call.