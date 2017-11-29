Rain opens up on married life with Kim Tae-hee

ENTERTAINMENT

Rain stars in “Carefree Travelers” on JTBC Tuesday. (JTBC)

Singer Rain spoke up about his marriage to actress Kim Tae-hee on the travel reality show “Carefree Travelers,” which aired Tuesday evening.Rain, whose real name is Jung Ji-hoon, said he feels “comfortable” giving into his wife’s wishes.Rain and Kim wed in January after five years of dating and welcomed a daughter on Oct. 25.The JTBC show featured comedians Kim Yong-man and Jung Hyung-don, announcer Kim Sung-joo and former soccer player Ahn Jung-hwan on a trip to Taiwan.While walking by shops in Taiwan’s streets, comedian Kim Yong-man said, “You always go into these shops if you go traveling with your wife.“Isn’t it the same for you?” he asked Rain, who replied, “I just follow her around.”Rain also added, “You’re not fully an adult until you get married and have a child.”The travel reality show, which kicked off on Nov. 19, airs Tuesdays at 10:50 p.m.Rain is set to release an EP album titled “My Life” on Friday.(doo@heraldcorp.com)