Actor Jung Woo-sung to visit Rohingya refugee camps

The actor’s destination is Cox’s Bazar, a city near the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, where approximately 307,500 people sought asylum after fleeing violence in Buddhist-dominated Myanmar.
According to a UN report, they suffer from a chronic shortage of necessities, water and food amid poor sanitation.
The actor’s fifth visit there has been requested by UNHCR High Commissioner Filippo Grandi, who visited Korea last week.
|Jung Woo-sung (Yonhap)
Jung has been working as a goodwill ambassador since 2014 and active in his duty to talk to refugees in many countries, including Nepal, South Sudan, Lebanon and Iraq.
“This is not my first visit, but I am already heavy-hearted by the commissioner‘s grave description of the camps,” the actor said.
“I sincerely hope more Koreans pay attention to the Rohingya issue, and I will continue working for the cause.”
He donated 50 million won ($46,000) to the organization in both 2015 and 2016, and recently made another donation of the same amount. (Yonhap)