As the trees shed their foliage, the cold winter looms over mountains across the country.Seemingly disappointed in winter coming so early, the leaves did not fall so quickly.A snow-covered mountain peak welcomes the change of the seasons.The first snowfall of winter arrived in Gangwon Province on Nov. 3 and the first big snow storm dropped up to 16.2 centimeters of snow in the Daegwallyeong distirct, Pyeongchang-gun, on Sunday.A blueberry farm located in Yanggu-gun, a northern district of the province, is seen in the picture.By Park Hyun-koo (phko@heraldcorp.com)