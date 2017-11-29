Go to Mobile Version

NK to make 'important' announcement following missile test

By Yonhap
  • Published : Nov 29, 2017 - 12:06
  • Updated : Nov 29, 2017 - 12:06

North Korea said Wednesday that it will make an "important" announcement later in the day, following its launch of what appears to be an intercontinental ballistic missile.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) (Yonhap)

North Korea will make the announcement at noon (Pyongyang time), the state-run radio station said, without elaborating.

Earlier in the day, the North fired the missile from an area north of Pyongyang, breaking a 75-day lull in provocations. It flew 960 kilometers to an altitude of around 4,500 km, Seoul's military said.

