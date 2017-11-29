China did not import coal, other banned items from N. Korea: VOA

NATIONAL

China made no imports of UN-banned items, including coal, from North Korea last month in compliance with a UN resolution banning their purchase to punish the North's nuclear and missile provocations, a US broadcaster said Wednesday.



China did not purchase coal, iron, iron ore, lead or seafood at all from its ally last month, Voice of America said, citing data from the Seoul-based Korea International Trade Association on the October trade between Beijing and Pyongyang.





According to the data, China bought $43.60 million worth of garments and $22.50 million worth of fruit and nut products from the North, the broadcaster said.In mid-August, the Chinese commerce ministry declared a complete ban on the imports of North Korean coal by the end of the year pursuant to UN Resolution 2371, which was adopted Aug. 5 to punish the North's two ICBM tests in July. The Chinese embargo went into effect Aug. 15. (Yonhap)