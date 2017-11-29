Top diplomats of S. Korea, US pledge strong diplomatic efforts after NK missile test

NATIONAL

The top diplomats of South Korea and the United States had an emergency phone conversation Wednesday on North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch and pledged to make all diplomatic efforts to denuclearize the country, the foreign ministry said.



Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson talked for 20 minutes earlier in the morning and had an in-depth discussion about their future response to the missile test, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.



"Both ministers expressed serious concerns over North Korea's resumption of reckless provocations in defiance of the international community's warnings," according to the ministry.





(Yonhap)

They also "committed to seek all diplomatic efforts to achieve the complete denuclearization of North Korea, including strong sanctions and pressure," the ministry added. They also agreed to maintain robust military deterrence against North Korea's further provocations.Kang also vowed that the South Korean government will stably handle the aftermath of the missile test so as to safely host the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in February. Tillerson voiced his support, the ministry said. (Yonhap)