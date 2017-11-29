Govt., ruling party seek to rescue those with small, long-overdue debts

NATIONAL

The government and ruling Democratic Party will seek to write off debts of citizens with small yet long-overdue loans, as part of efforts to spur consumption and growth, a party official said Wednesday.



During a policy coordination meeting, the two sides agreed to seek a rescue program to forgive debts overdue for 10 years or more if the amount is 10 million won ($9,230) or less, after a strict screening process, said Kim Tae-nyeon, the party's policy chief.



The ruling bloc will also seek to toughen lending rules to minimize outstanding loans, Kim added.





Kim Tae-nyeon (2nd from R), the policy chief of the ruling Democratic Party, speaks during a government-party policy coordination meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on Nov. 29, 2017. (Yonhap)

"We seek to immediately stop debt collection and cancel the debts within a certain period of time if delinquents are deemed to be incapable of repaying them after a rigorous deliberation process to be initiated in principle by their applicants," Kim told reporters.Kim added that the government will also strengthen a debt readjustment scheme to help debtors quickly shake off their financial burden.Government and party officials noted that the latest measure is aimed not just at writing off the debts of low-income citizens but boosting what the Moon Jae-in administration has termed "income-led" growth. The growth formula seeks to address income disparities and revitalize growth by creating jobs and increasing household revenue.They also plan to craft measures to ensure that the envisioned debt settlement program would not discourage other borrowers from fulfilling their repayment obligations."We will run the program selectively for those who are really in need," said Choi Jong-ku, chairman of the Financial Services Commission. "I'd like to stress that the program is needed to open up the clogged blood vessels of our entire economy." (Yonhap)