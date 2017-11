NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Wednesday will start out the day with dusty weather, as yellow dust and smog moves in from China. Fine dust levels are forecast to rise in the morning nationwide.Fog will make the dusty air even murkier, but clear skies are expected to be seen by midday.Temperatures will stay low throughout the day, with highs ranging from 2 degrees Celsius to 16 C and lows from minus 4 C to 11 C. The mercury is forecast to dip further overnight, recording minus 4 C Thursday and minus 6 C Friday morning.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)