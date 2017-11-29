Dongbu Daewoo marks up sales with Global Platform lineup

BUSINESS

Home appliances company Dongbu Daewoo Electronics said Wednesday it sold 2.5 million products within 30 months of the launch of its Global Platform lineup by tailoring specifications for different markets.



The GP-branded products are remodeled from the standard versions of appliances developed for the domestic market in order to better fit the varying needs of overseas countries. A washing machine, for example, may be built with an 11-15 kilogram capacity for the home market but launched in 9 kg or 18 kg models in certain export countries.





People examine a mini washing machine in this photo provided by Dongbu Daewoo Electronics. (Yonhap)

GP washing machines were introduced in April 2015 and refrigerators the following month. Company officials said the company has sold 2.5 million of them so far in 80 countries, including in the United States, China, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, as well as European nations such as France, Italy and Greece."We are adjusting the price and the cycle of parts replacements to local markets and consumer environments," a company official said. "We will seek both market share and profits through market analysis to understand the trends of local customers and to release re-fitted products." (Yonhap)