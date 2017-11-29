Go to Mobile Version

UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on N. Korean missile test

By Yonhap
  • Published : Nov 29, 2017 - 09:35
  • Updated : Nov 29, 2017 - 09:36
United Nations -- The United Nations Security Council plans to convene an emergency meeting to discuss its response to North Korea's latest missile test, sources said Tuesday.

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile early Wednesday (Korean time), breaking a 75-day hiatus in its provocative military weapons tests.

The missile flew some 960 kilometers at an altitude of about 4,500 km over the East Sea after being launched from the vicinity of Pyongsong, South Pyongan Province, according to South Korea's military officials. 

(Yonhap)

Shortly after the launch, South Korea, the United States and Japan jointly requested an emergency meeting of the UN security panel.

"The UNSC will convene a meeting in the afternoon of Wednesday (US time)," a source with knowledge of UN affairs said. 

The Security Council is highly likely to adopt a press or presidential statement in condemnation of the latest North Korean missile test as it has done in past cases. (Yonhap)



