Seoul: N. Korea's provocation will only deepen its isolation

NATIONAL

South Korea's foreign ministry condemned North Korea's long-range missile launch Wednesday, warning the country's military provocation will only further deepen its diplomatic isolation and economic difficulties.



"North Korea's repeated provocative acts pose a grave threat to the Korean Peninsula, as well as the international peace and security," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in its statement. "The government condemns North Korea for its continued escalation of tension with its reckless provocation that came in disregard of our sincere efforts to relieve tension and build peace on the Korean Peninsula."



The ministry also warned that with its provocations, North Korea will only earn "diplomatic isolation and economic hardship."





North Korea fires a Hwasong-12 ballistic missile on Sept. 15, 2017, in this file photo. (Yonhap)

"North Korea needs to realize that giving up its nuclear and missile development is the only path toward securing its own security and economic development," the statement said.The South Korean government sternly calls on North Korea to halt any sort of act that escalates tension and respond to the international community's call for peace and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, it also noted.The ministry said South Korea and the United States will step up their deterrence against North Korean provocations and firmly react to any type of provocations by the regime.Breaking its 75-day pause in weapons testing, North Korea fired what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile into the East Sea in the wee hours of Wednesday. (Yonhap)