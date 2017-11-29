K-pop singer Taeyeon involved in multi-vehicle accident

NATIONAL

K-pop star Taeyeon has caused a multi-vehicle traffic accident in Seoul, according to police and her agency Wednesday.



The singer of the idol group Girls' Generation rear-ended a taxi while driving her Mercedes in southern Seoul around 8 p.m.



Tuesday, according to the Gangnam Police Station. The taxi crashed into an Audi that was in front from the impact.



Taeyeon (Yonhap)

Two passengers in the taxi and the driver of the Audi were sent to a hospital for minor injuries. Police confirmed that Taeyeon was not driving under the influence of alcohol.S.M. Entertainment, the singer's agency, acknowledged that "an accident occurred due to Taeyeon's careless driving" and apologized to the victims. The company promised to do its best to handle the case.Taeyeon was uninjured and is resting at her home, according to S.M. (Yonhap)