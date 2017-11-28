Court rules against Paris Baguette over baker hiring

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

A Seoul court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by Paris Baguette, a leading bakery and patisserie franchise here, against the government's intervention in its baker employment policy.After an audit, the Ministry of Labor and Employment concluded in September that the firm, also named Paris Croissant Co., violated labor law in connection with the hiring conditions of more than 5,300 bakers and cafe workers at its franchise stores.Its headquarters were found to have given direct work orders, including recipe training, to outsourced workers with job contracts with hiring-related subcontractors.The ministry ordered Paris Baguette to address the problem but it requested an injunction to suspend the efficacy of the instruction for the time being.The Seoul Administrative Court rejected the petition, however.Accordingly, the bakery franchise is required to employ the workers on its own.The court also dismissed a separate injection request by 11 subcontractors ordered by the ministry to pay the workers 11 billion won (US$10.1 million) in unpaid allowance for working overtime and on holidays. (Yonhap)