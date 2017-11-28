Korean football icon Park Ji-sung to attend 2018 World Cup draw in Moscow

SPORTS

South Korean football icon Park Ji-sung will attend the 2018 FIFA World Cup draw ceremony in Russia later this week, a source close to the former player said Tuesday.



The source said Park will attend the draw for the 2018 World Cup at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow on Friday after receiving an invitation from FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Park, who hung up his boots in 2014, was named youth program chief at the Korea Football Association earlier this month, but has yet to make appearance at official events.



The source added it is unlikely the former Manchester United midfielder will take part in the draw ceremony as FIFA already announced the stars who will serve as draw assistants. FIFA last week said Laurent Blanc, Gordon Banks, Cafu, Fabio Cannavaro, Diego Forlan, Diego Maradona and Carles Puyol will be helping draw conductor Gary Lineker.





In this file photo taken on Aug. 4, 2017, former South Korean footballer Park Ji-sung speaks at an event in Seoul where he was named an honorary ambassador for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games. (Yonhap)

Along with Park, South Korea will send KFA President Chung Mong-gyu, KFA deputy secretary Chun Han-jin, men's national team head coach Shin Tae-yong and assistant coach Kim Nam-il to the ceremony.Before flying to Moscow, Park is also scheduled to attend the Asian Football Confederation Annual Awards in Bangkok on Wednesday.Park, regarded as one of the top South Korea football stars of his generation, represented the country at three FIFA World Cups, scoring at least a goal in each of the three tournaments. He won 100 caps for South Korea, one of nine South Koreans in the century club. He is also the first South Korean to play in the English Premier League. (Yonhap)