Seoul City to host internship for international students

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Nov 28, 2017 - 17:31
  • Updated : Nov 28, 2017 - 17:31
Seoul City is recruiting 30 international students for its biannual global internship program.

International students currently enrolled at colleges in Seoul are invited to apply.

The interns will work full-time at Seoul City Hall and affiliated organizations for an eight-week period between Jan. 2 and Feb. 21 next year. 

The interns' task will include research on foreign policy, translation of materials and other globally oriented work at governmental bodies.

The city’s global internship program, held every summer and winter since 2008, has attracted 588 students from 78 countries so far.

The application is available online until Saturday on official websites for Seoul City (www.seoul.go.kr) and Seoul Global Center (http://global.seoul.go.kr).
 
International students on Seoul City`s global internship program will work at Seoul City Hall and affiliated organizations for an eight-week period between Jan. 2 and Feb. 21 next year. (Yonhap)

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)

