NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A woman has been arrested for allegedly abandoning her 9-month-old baby in a ginseng field, Yonhap News Agency reported Tuesday. The baby was found dead 19 hours after being abandoned.According to Chungnam Provincial Police Agency, police received a call from a family member of the suspect at around 8:30 p.m. Monday reporting the abandoned baby. They found the body at 2:20 a.m. Tuesday.There were no external injuries found on the baby’s body, but police have asked the National Forensic Service to carry out a postmortem.During the investigation, the woman admitted to abandoning her child but denied the murder charge.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)