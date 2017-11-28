Vice minister stresses Seoul-Washington coordination over NK nukes

NATIONAL

South Korea's vice unification minister has stressed the importance of maintaining close coordination between Seoul and Washington in resolving the standoff over North Korea's nuclear program, government officials said Tuesday.



Chun Hae-sung made the remark during his meeting with Thomas Shannon, US undersecretary of state for political affairs, in Washington on Monday (local time), according to Seoul's unification ministry.



He arrived in the US on Sunday for a six-day stay, which includes stops in Washington and New York.





This photo, provided by Seoul`s unification ministry on Nov. 28, 2017, shows South Korean Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung (R) and Thomas Shannon, U.S. undersecretary of state for political affairs. (Yonhap).

Chun stressed the significance of close coordination between the allies to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue and bring peace to the divided Korean Peninsula, according to the ministry.He also asked for Washington's active cooperation to make the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympics a success.Chun plans to meet with other US government officials, including top nuclear envoy Joseph Yun, the ministry said.Chun will meet with officials from the United Nations Population Fund and the UN Children's Fund on Thursday after flying to New York on Wednesday.South Korea is "positively" considering chipping in $6 million for UNFPA's 2018 survey of the North Korean population. Seoul has approved a plan to offer $8 million in aid to North Korea via UN agencies, including UNICEF. (Yonhap)