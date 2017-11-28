Moon names new political affairs aide

“Han has a keen understanding of the president’s philosophy in state affairs. As he has shown during the 17th National Assembly, and as the political affairs secretary, he is the right man for conveying the president’s thoughts to the National Assembly,” Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Park Soo-hyun said.
|Han Byung-do. Yonhap
Before serving as a presidential political affairs secretary, Han served a single term in the parliament between 2004 and 2008. Han also served as an advisor for the Roh Moo-hyun Foundation. Han also served as a political affairs aide to Han Myeong-sook, a former lawmaker and prime minister who was jailed for bribery, while she headed the United Democratic Party.
“I will serve the president from the heart, and become the bridge between Cheong Wa Dae and the National Assembly,” Han said, after his appointment was announced.
As for Jun, the former three-term lawmaker, he has been implicated in a corruption scandal involving a number of his former aides.
He is suspected of giving favors to a cable shopping channel, and embezzling part of the channel operator’s donation to the Korea e-Sports Association. Jun denies the allegations.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)