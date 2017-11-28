GFriend to hold first individual concert

The “Season of GFriend” concert will take place at the Olympic Hall inside the Olympic Park in southeastern Seoul on Jan. 6-7, 2018.
The concert, named after the group’s debut album “Season of Glass,” consists of five seasons: the four seasons which represented the group’s various music and a special season which features the GFriend members’ individual performances.
|A teaser poster for GFriend‘s first individual concert “Season of GFriend” (Source Music)
The six-member act was recently crowned Best Korea Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards, becoming the first girl group to receive the award.
By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)