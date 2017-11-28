GFriend to hold first individual concert

Go to Mobile Version

By Kim So-yeon
  • Published : Nov 28, 2017 - 18:43
  • Updated : Nov 28, 2017 - 18:43
K-pop girl group GFriend will hold its first individual concert ever in January, its management agency said Tuesday.

The “Season of GFriend” concert will take place at the Olympic Hall inside the Olympic Park in southeastern Seoul on Jan. 6-7, 2018.

The concert, named after the group’s debut album “Season of Glass,” consists of five seasons: the four seasons which represented the group’s various music and a special season which features the GFriend members’ individual performances. 

A teaser poster for GFriend‘s first individual concert “Season of GFriend” (Source Music)
Debuting in January 2015 with “Glass Bead,” GFriend has enjoyed both commercial and critical success, releasing hits after hits such as “Me Gustas Tu,” “Rough,” “Love Whisper” and “Summer Rain.”

The six-member act was recently crowned Best Korea Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards, becoming the first girl group to receive the award.

By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)


