Choi Si-won to appear in Super Junior’s December concert

ENTERTAINMENT

(SJ Label)

Choi Si-won will perform in Super Junior’s concert in December, his agency Label SJ announced Tuesday.Label SJ, a subsidiary of S.M. Entertainment, said Choi’s participation in the concert had been prearranged by a contract finalized months ago.Choi has not taken part in promotional activities for the band’s latest album “Play,” amid a recent controversy involving his family’s dog.The agency said the promotional activities are not bound by prearranged contracts and therefore could be changed at the last minute. Choi had participated in the recording of the album as well as the shooting of a music video.(mjk625@heraldcorp.com)