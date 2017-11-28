Ryu Jun-yeol to star in hit-and-run unit police film

ENTERTAINMENT

Ryu Jun-yeol (Herald Pop)

Ryu Jun-yeol is in the last stages of accepting an offer to star in the upcoming police film “Hit and Run Unit (Bbaengban),” his agency C-Jes Entertainment said Monday.If confirmed, the actor will be teaming up with Gong Hyo-jin in a film dealing with a group of idiosyncratic police detectives in the hit-and-run unit of a police station.The film is set to hit theaters next year.It will be helmed by director Han Jun-hee, who previously helmed the female-driven crime thriller “Coin Locker Girl” starring Kim Hye-soo and Kim Go-eun.Ryu has been starring numerous films recently, from political thriller “The King” to historical drama “A Taxi Driver” and legal drama “Heart Blackened.”Ryu is set to embark on another busy year in 2018, scheduled to star in upcoming films such as “Little Forest,” “Dokjeon” and the third installment of “Tazza: The High Rollers.”(doo@heraldcorp.com)