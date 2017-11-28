Sanofi to begin phase 3 trials of Hanmi’s diabetes drug candidate

The phase 3 trials for efpeglenatide, to be conducted on 400 patients with Type II diabetes, will start in the US on Dec. 4, according to updated postings by Sanofi on ClincalTrials.gov.
|Hanmi Pharmaceutical's headquarters located in Jamsil of southeastern Seoul (Hanmi Pharmaceutical)
Developed by South Korea’s Hanmi Pharmaceutical, efpeglenatide is a long-acting GLP-1 receptor agonist for treating Type II diabetes. It requires just one injection per month, instead of per week. The drug candidate was licensed out to Sanofi in November 2015.
Efpeglenatide employs Hanmi’s Lapscovery -- short for Long Acting Protein and Peptide Discovery -- delivery technology which extends the life of a peptide or protein from weekly to monthly, extending efficacy and potency.
The start of final-stage trials of efpeglenatide comes as competitive products are on the way, most notably Novo Nordisk’s weekly injectable GLP-1 treatment semaglutide. The drug received a positive recommendation approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in October.
Semaglutide is also under review by the European Medicines Agency and Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency.
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)