N. Korean ships show 100% deficiency rate: report

(Voice of America Korea)

All of the North Korean ships inspected at ports in the Asia Pacific region so far this year were found with deficiencies, Voice of America reported on Tuesday.The 230 North Korean vessels that underwent inspections from January through Nov. 27 this year reported a 100 percent deficiency rate, the US broadcaster said, citing data from the Port State Control Committee in the Asia Pacific region, known as the Tokyo Memorandum of Understanding.Twenty-seven North Korean vessels, including the passenger ship Man Gyong Bong which travels between North Korea and Vladivostok, Russia, were detained as a result of the safety inspections. This is more than 10 percent of the total number of ships inspected.The 287 North Korean vessels inspected in the same period last year also reported a 100 percent deficiency rate. Twenty-four of them were forced to stop operation.In 2015, only one of the 294 North Korean ships inspected passed the safety test.North Korean vessels show a high deficiency rate because their use of decrepit ships is more frequent compared to other countries, VOA said, adding that this is why the Port State Control Committee in the Asia Pacific region has blacklisted North Korea.By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)