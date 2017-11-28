Go to Mobile Version

[Weather] Warmer than a day before, rain to fall at night Tuesday

By Park Ju-young
  • Published : Nov 28, 2017 - 11:11
  • Updated : Nov 28, 2017 - 11:11
Tuesday’s weather will be warmer than the previous day nationwide, with lows ranging from minus 5 degrees Celsius to 10 C. Daytime highs will reach between 8 C and 18 C.

Temperatures are expected to remain average for late November for a while.

Fine dust levels are forecast to stay normal throughout the day, but there is a slight chance the levels could go up in the morning.

Showers will start Tuesday from Seoul, the northern part of Gyeonggi Province and Gangwon Province, and expand to the Chungcheong provinces, Jeolla provinces, Jeju and South Gyeongsang Province by nighttime. Most regions will get less than 5 millimeters of rain.

By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)

