Korea to push for regaining OPCON with no withdrawal of US troops

NATIONAL

South Korea will seek to have US forces stay in the South even after it takes over wartime operational control from the United States, Seoul's defense minister said Tuesday.



South Korea is seeking to regain the US-held OPCON of South Korean forces as Seoul and Washington continue consultations for a "conditions-based" transition with no specific deadline.





South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo (R) shakes hands with his American counterpart James Mattis before a joint press conference in Seoul on Oct. 28, 2017. (Yonhap)

"Even if Seoul takes over OPCON, (South Korea) plans to seek to ensure that US troops in Korea are not withdrawn and the ROK-US Combined Forces Command is not disbanded," Defense Minister Song Young-moo told a forum.The minister said that the South will push for regaining OPCON when its troops beef up its military capability, including the so-called "three-axis" defense scheme.South Korea's military is pushing for a broader three-pronged defense platform against the North's threats and provocations -- the Kill Chain pre-emptive strike system, the Korean Air and Missile Defense, and the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation scheme. (Yonhap)