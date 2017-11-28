S. Korean peace brokers head to US amid lull in NK provocations

NATIONAL

WASHINGTON -- Two senior South Korean government officials were headed to Washington this week as the allies confront an increasingly belligerent but unusually quiet North Korea.



The visits by Unification Vice Minister Chun Hae-sung and top nuclear negotiator Lee Do-hoon were planned separately and for different reasons, a diplomatic source told Yonhap News Agency.



Still, there are expectations they will accelerate Seoul's push for a peaceful and diplomatic solution to the nuclear standoff with North Korea amid an over two-month pause in provocations by Pyongyang.





Lee Do-hoon (Yonhap)

Washington has signaled that there could be an opening for talks with Pyongyang if the regime stops its nuclear and ballistic missile testing.Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said earlier this month: "So long as they stop testing, stop developing, they don't export their weapons, there would be opportunity for talks."But North Korea, which tested two long-range missiles in July and its sixth nuclear test in September, has shown little interest in dialogue, according to US officials.Joseph Yun, Washington's top nuclear envoy, told reporters in South Korea earlier this month that there has been "no signal" from the North.The regime has also ignored Seoul's proposal for military and humanitarian talks.Chun, the vice minister, is currently on a six-day visit to the US. He is scheduled to hold meetings with Yun and Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) and deliver a speech at a forum in Washington. He will then fly to New York to discuss North Korean humanitarian aid issues with the United Nations Population Fund and the UN Children's Fund.Lee is set to arrive in the US Tuesday for a four-day visit to Washington and New York, which will include meetings with Yun, other government officials and experts. (Yonhap)