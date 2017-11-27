Go to Mobile Version

Medytox’s dermal filler commercial racks up 1m views on YouTube

By Sohn Ji-young
  • Published : Nov 27, 2017 - 17:00
  • Updated : Nov 27, 2017 - 17:00
Medytox, South Korea’s largest maker of wrinkle-fighting botulinum toxin treatments, said Monday that a new commercial promoting its hyaluronic acid dermal filler Neuramis has racked up more than 1 million views on YouTube, one week since its release.

Titled “Neuramis Time,” the video features regular women worrying about their wrinkles during various times of the day, to which Korean actor Lee Seo-jin says “smile, don’t hide. Remove your wrinkles.”


The ad, which has three variations, is currently being aired on Korea’s public broadcasting channels as well as Medytox’s global website, YouTube and Instagram.

Neuramis is a hyaluronic acid dermal filler developed exclusively by Medytox and approved in 22 countries worldwide. Since its launch in 2013, more than 4 million units of the drug has been sold, according to the company.

By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)

