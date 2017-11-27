Medytox’s dermal filler commercial racks up 1m views on YouTube

Titled “Neuramis Time,” the video features regular women worrying about their wrinkles during various times of the day, to which Korean actor Lee Seo-jin says “smile, don’t hide. Remove your wrinkles.”
The ad, which has three variations, is currently being aired on Korea’s public broadcasting channels as well as Medytox’s global website, YouTube and Instagram.
Neuramis is a hyaluronic acid dermal filler developed exclusively by Medytox and approved in 22 countries worldwide. Since its launch in 2013, more than 4 million units of the drug has been sold, according to the company.
