Samsung C&T wins bid for expressway in Singapore　

Samsung C&T will be responsible for the design and construction of a 1.25-kilometer stretch of the corridor between Novena Rise and Toa Payoh Rise in a contract worth $602 million.
|(Samsung C&T)
The expressway will be Singapore’s first integrated transport corridor featuring continuous bus lanes and cycling routes, as well as overhead bridges and sheltered link ways. Construction of the corridor is expected to be completed by 2026.
“It is an honor to have an opportunity to work with LTA again and to continue building upon our long-term relationship with them,” said Bruce Lee, head of Samsung C&T’s Civil Infrastructure Business Unit, in a company statement.
A representative from LTA added that Samsung C&T has, “a good track record in Singapore as they have completed several major projects, including the construction of North-South Line‘s Marina South Pier Station, a 1.75-km stretch of the Marina Coastal Expressway, as well as Downtown Line 3’s Expo and Upper Changi stations.“
By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)