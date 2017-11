NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A man in his 20s has been arrested on charges of murdering his wife, while the couple had been going through disputes over divorce.Seoul Suseo Police Station said Monday the suspect has been under investigation for allegedly murdering his wife, who was in her 20s.The man is accused of stabbing his wife to death at her apartment in Gangnam, Seoul, Sunday.Policemen caught the suspect and rushed the woman to hospital. She died at the hospital.The police is looking into the motive for the alleged murder on the basis of the fact that they had recently been going through a divorce settlement.(khnews@heraldcorp.com)