Seoul Rotary Club celebrates 90th anniversary

Rotarians pose for a photo at Seoul Rotary Club’s 90th anniverary event. Seoul Rotary Club.

Seoul Rotary Club, a local chapter of the global network of volunteers dedicated to humanitarian goals, marked its 90th anniversary and vowed to continue with its local and international service projects.Seoul is home to the first Rotary club established in Korea, chartered in 1927. Today, Korea has the fourth largest Rotary club with 1,616 sub-clubs and 19 district clubs, with over 62,300 Rotarians in Korea.The club mainly serves to support the organization‘s top philanthropic goal of eradicating polio. Since 1985, Seoul Rotary club participated in donating more than $14 million to polio eradication. “In addition to contributing funds, Korean Rotary members have traveled at their own expense to immunize children against polio in India,” Han Tae-sook, head of the Seoul Rotary Club, told The Korea Herald.The history of Seoul Rotary Club dates back to early 1900s.With the initiative of Bishop Boaz of the Southern Methodist Church, the club received its official Charter in 1927 and was designated as Rotary International club No. 2703. The original charter membership consisted of 21 members, 4 of which were Korean, such as the founder of Korea University Kim Seong-soo and the president of Chosun Fire Insurance Han Sang-yong.Former presidents of Seoul Rotary Club includes Jang Meon, the fourth vice president of the Republic of Korea; Oh Jae-kyung, former minister of culture and public affairs; and Koo Pyeong-hoi, chairman of LG Group.Now seeking to empower young leaders of South Korea, Seoul Rotary Club aims to host various philanthropic projects with students.Seoul Young Leader club, a networking club under Seoul Rotary Club that is only comprised of young members aged 25 to 35, is one such project.Marking the 90th anniversary, Seoul Rotary Club will invest more in the next generation of Rotarians, who are future assets to Korea and the club, according to Han.“We aim to run things globally and especially focus our investment in funding not only local universities like Ewha Womans University and Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, but Osaka University through sisterhood relationship,” said Han.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)