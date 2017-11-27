LG Innotek develops sterilizing deep-UV LED

UV-C LED, also known as deep-UV LED, emits short rays between 200 and 280 nanometers to destroy bacterial DNA and create chemical reactions.
It is appreciated for its sterilizing function, but producers had struggled to increase its output without it overheating.
|The 100-milliwatt UV-C LED from LG Innotek (LG Innotek)
With LG Innotek‘s new chips, deep-UV LED can be used to sterilize fast-moving water and air without the use of chemical disinfectants. Previously, the use of deep-UV LED has mostly been restricted to portable sterilizers or small household appliances.
“UV-C LEDs are small, durable and highly versatile, as they do not contain metal,” said an official with LG Innotek. “We will continue to create innovative products and widen the technological gap with our rivals to lead the market.”
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)