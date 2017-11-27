Online shoppers more attracted to US Black Friday than local sales event

BUSINESS

Shopping crowd at Macy`s in New York during Black Friday sale period. (Yonhap-AFP)

Online shoppers are showing growing interest in Black Friday in the United States while losing interest in the local version of the sales extravaganza, an analysis of big data showed Monday.According to Daumsoft, which sorted through blogs, tweets and news on Black Friday from 2015 to this year, online mentions of the event spiked from the end of October to the start of November each year.There were 4,067 mentions of Black Friday in October 2015 and 4,860 in November 2016. This year, there were 9,419 mentions in the Nov. 1-23 period.About 75 percent of the mentions of Black Friday over the last three years were positive, compared with 25 percent that were not, with words like "wait" and "cheap" associated the most with it, the analysis showed. The top associated word in 2015 was clothes, which changed to home appliances in 2016 and this year.Unlike the US event, the Korea Sale Festa, which is the localized version, received more negative views. Sixty-three percent of the mentions were critical compared with 37 percent that were positive. "Different," "strange" and "big difference" were some of the most frequently associated words with the Sale Festa. (Yonhap)