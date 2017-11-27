Go to Mobile Version

[Weather] Mercury to plummet nationwide from Monday

By Park Ju-young
  • Published : Nov 27, 2017 - 09:58
  • Updated : Nov 27, 2017 - 09:58
Monday will start out with freezing weather, but the mercury will rise to highs of 6 degrees Celsius to 18 C around midday, before returning to more typical November temperatures.

As of 5 a.m., Seoul recorded minus 2.5 C, Incheon minus 1.7 C, Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, minus 3.1 C, Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, minus 3.2 C, Daejeon minus 1.6 C, Gwangju 1.7 C and Busan 9.1 C.

(Yonhap)

The Korea Meteorological Administration issued cold wave warnings in South Chungcheong Province and North Jeolla Province, as temperatures have dropped more than 10 degrees Celsius from a day prior.

As the sky remains partly foggy during the morning, the KMA urged those on their morning commute to take extra caution.

