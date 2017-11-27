[Weather] Mercury to plummet nationwide from Monday

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Monday will start out with freezing weather, but the mercury will rise to highs of 6 degrees Celsius to 18 C around midday, before returning to more typical November temperatures.As of 5 a.m., Seoul recorded minus 2.5 C, Incheon minus 1.7 C, Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, minus 3.1 C, Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, minus 3.2 C, Daejeon minus 1.6 C, Gwangju 1.7 C and Busan 9.1 C.The Korea Meteorological Administration issued cold wave warnings in South Chungcheong Province and North Jeolla Province, as temperatures have dropped more than 10 degrees Celsius from a day prior.As the sky remains partly foggy during the morning, the KMA urged those on their morning commute to take extra caution.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)