[Graphic News] Myeongdong ranks 8th most expensive retail street in world

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Nov 26, 2017 - 18:19
  • Updated : Nov 26, 2017 - 18:19




South Korea's Myeongdong has been ranked world’s 8th most expensive retail district with annual rents at $914 per square foot, according to Cushman & Wakefield’s 2017 Main Streets Across the World retail report

New York's 5th Avenue retained the most expensive main street in the world with annual rents at an average of $3,000 per square foot per year.

Hong Kong's Causeway Bay ranked as Asia’s most expensive street with annual rents at $2,725 and placed second globally

The report is based on rent per capita and tracks 462 of the top retail streets around the globe.





