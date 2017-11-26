[Graphic News] Myeongdong ranks 8th most expensive retail street in world

WORLD

South Korea's Myeongdong has been ranked world’s 8th most expensive retail district with annual rents at $914 per square foot, according to Cushman & Wakefield’s 2017 Main Streets Across the World retail reportNew York's 5th Avenue retained the most expensive main street in the world with annual rents at an average of $3,000 per square foot per year.Hong Kong's Causeway Bay ranked as Asia’s most expensive street with annual rents at $2,725 and placed second globallyThe report is based on rent per capita and tracks 462 of the top retail streets around the globe.