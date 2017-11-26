Hyundai holds its first construction equipment auction in Korea

BUSINESS

Used heavy construction equipments are being displayed at the auction held in Eumseong, North Chungcheong Province, Sunday (Hyundai Construction Equipment)

Hyundai Construction Equipment said Sunday that the company held its first heavy construction equipment auction here.Conglomerate Hyundai’s construction equipment arm sold all 150 pieces of used heavy construction equipment during the auction, which attracted some 1,000 customers, according to officials.Around 100 foreign dealers joined the deal, with many of them from countries with high demand for used construction equipment, such as Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Pakistan, Kenya and Chile.“(Hyundai Construction Equipment) plans to increase its market footing in the used construction equipment market through the auction platform,” said Kong Ki-young, Hyundai Construction Equipment CEO, revealing a plan to organize three additional auctions next year.In Vietnam, the market for used heavy construction equipment is active, with annual sales of some 10,000 units, while the figure for new equipment remains at around 500 pieces.The company hopes to attract more customers in Southeast Asia and promote awareness of its brand overseas, according to the officials.Hyundai Construction Equipment currently accounts for 36 percent of the domestic market. It is striving to achieve annual sales of 7 trillion won ($6.4 billion) by 2023, with an aim of becoming one of the world’s top five construction equipment manufacturers by that year.(ws@heraldcorp.com)