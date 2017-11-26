Go to Mobile Version

Hyundai Motor vice chairman re-elected to lead World Archery Asia

Hyundai Motor Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun has been re-elected as president of the World Archery Asia for a fourth consecutive term, the company said Sunday.

Chung, who has headed the WAA since 2005, was re-elected to serve until 2021 during a general meeting of 33 national representatives, Hyundai Motor said in a statement.

Under his leadership, the association has actively promoted the sport, including offering equipment to WAA member nations and running archery programs in developing countries, it said.

He is the only son of Chung Mong-koo of Hyundai Motor Group, the world’s fifth-biggest carmaker by sales

