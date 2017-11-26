Mercedes-Benz sales in Korea exceeds 60,000 units

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Mercedes-Benz’s combined sales in Korea are forecast to surpass the 60,000 mark in November, according to the German Automaker’s sales unit here Sunday.The combined sales of Mercedes-Benz as of October was 58,060 units, up by 30.3 percent on-year. Given the monthly average sales, the combined sales are expected to pass well over 60,000 units as of the end of November, the company said.The detailed monthly sales for November, however, remained undisclosed by the company.The 2017 sales record of the German luxury carmaker is largely backed by swift sales of E-Class and sport utility vehicle models, according to market data.The combined sales of E-Class model here reached 28,429 units during the period between January and October this year, according to data compiled by the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association.With the sales in November, the combined sales of E-Class model are expected to rise to over 30,000 units. If that happens, E-Class will be the first imported car model in Korea to reach the 30,000 sales mark.The sales of seven SUV models by Mercedes-Benz also reached 9,985 units this year, data also showed.Korea is Mercedes-Benz’s fifth-biggest market in terms of combined sales, and the second-largest in Asia.By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)