LG vice chairman pledges to automate contractors’ production facilities

By Song Su-hyun
  • Published : Nov 26, 2017 - 16:09
  • Updated : Nov 26, 2017 - 16:09
Jo Seong-jin, vice chairman and CEO of LG Electronics pledged to expand the company’s efforts to automate production facilities and to consequently enhance manufacturing competitiveness in the global market, according to officials Sunday.

“Capabilities at the production lines will determine the fate of the competition in the fourth industrial revolution era,” Jo said Friday at a workshop that invited officials from the company’s contractors, in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province.
LG Elec. Vice Chairman & CEO Jo Seong-jin (sixth from left) holds hands with the heads of its contractors at LG Electronics' R&D Center in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Friday. (LG Electronics)

“Ongoing efforts to improve efficiency in production lines at LG will be expanded to all manufacturing contractors,” he added, calling for contractors’ cooperation in the conglomerate’s vision of enhancing manufacturing competitiveness.

The heads of 98 LG suppliers attended the event. Sixteen of them won awards in recognition of technological innovation and quality improvement.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)

