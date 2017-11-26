‘Gangnam Style’ continues funky streak

The single was released in July 2012, unleashing worldwide interest in Korea, from its music and fashion to tourism and food.
“Gangnam Style” was viewed more than 500 million times within 100 days of its release. Major international media outlets such as the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, CNN, BBC and ABC spotlighted Psy’s “horse dance” as a worldwide sensation.
|South Korean singer Psy (YouTube “Gangnam Style”)
Psy’s other songs were also popular online. “Gentleman,” released in 2013, reached 1.1 billion views, while “Daddy” and “Hangover” topped 300 million views on YouTube each.
Psy is scheduled to perform in Busan from Dec. 22-24 and Seoul from Dec. 28-31 as part of his year-end concerts titled “All Night Stand 2017 Psy.”
By Joel Lee (joel@heraldcorp.com)