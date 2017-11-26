‘Gangnam Style’ continues funky streak

ENTERTAINMENT

South Korean singer Psy (YouTube “Gangnam Style”)

South Korean singer Psy’s global megahit “Gangnam Style” topped 3 billion views on YouTube on Sunday around 8 a.m.The single was released in July 2012, unleashing worldwide interest in Korea, from its music and fashion to tourism and food.“Gangnam Style” was viewed more than 500 million times within 100 days of its release. Major international media outlets such as the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, CNN, BBC and ABC spotlighted Psy’s “horse dance” as a worldwide sensation.Psy became the first Korean artist to reach the top spot on the iTunes music video chart, as well as to receive the best video award at the 2012 MTV Europe Music Awards and the New Media Award at the 2012 American Music Awards.Psy’s other songs were also popular online. “Gentleman,” released in 2013, reached 1.1 billion views, while “Daddy” and “Hangover” topped 300 million views on YouTube each.Psy is scheduled to perform in Busan from Dec. 22-24 and Seoul from Dec. 28-31 as part of his year-end concerts titled “All Night Stand 2017 Psy.”By Joel Lee (joel@heraldcorp.com)