Samsung to supply LTE smartphones for UK emergency network

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics announced Sunday that it will start supplying Long Term Evolution smartphones and related accessories to the UK’s new emergency services network for police, fire, ambulance and other public safety users across the country.The company’s LTE smartphones won an exclusive contract from the UK’s Home Office for their water resistance and emergency functions including voice services, according to company officials.The emergency services network is to replace the current airwave system, which is mainly limited to voice radio. The new emergency network will provide mobile broadband data services based on LTE, allowing a wide range of additional capabilities for front-line staff such as live-streaming video, crime applications and location services.“Next-generation public safety communications is an important area of focus for Samsung,” said Hahn Suk-Jea, executive vice president of Samsung Electronics’ global mobile business-to-business team.“We hope our partnership with ESN and UK emergency services organizations will bring our technology to the entire public safety community on the front line, supporting the great work they do every day.”By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldorp.com)